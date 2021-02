SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A small fire is reported at the West Virginia State Police Forensic Lab.

According to Captain Shallon Oglesby, on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at around 10:30 a.m., a single section of the WVSP Forensic Laboratory experienced a chemical reaction resulting in a small fire.

The fire was suppressed and contained by employees and the South Charleston Fire Department.

One employee was transported with minor injuries.