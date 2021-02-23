Six-week sign language class to be offered at New River CTC

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – Early next month students will get the chance to learn sign language from a local college.

New River Community and Technical College is offering the sign language class in the evening from 7:00 P.M. to 8:30 P.M., starting March 8.

Jenni Canterbury, communications director with New River CTC, says the sign language classes will give students the opportunity to learn about vocabulary, phrases and sentences, and it can all be done from the comfort of their own home.

“Many people are interested in learning more about sign language, and this is a great way to learn sign language and learn it safely at your home,” Canterbury said. “You don’t have to worry about interaction with other people, coming into contact. You can do it from your own home computer.”

The six-week class costs $100 and will be available for sign-ups on March 1.