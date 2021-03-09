Six Mountaineers earn All-Big 12 honors

WOAY – Six West Virginia men’s basketball players received honors from the Big 12 Conference, which announced its postseason awards on Monday.

Derek Culver is a 2021 First Team selection, after averaging 14.8 points and 9.8 rebounds per game. Miles “Deuce” McBride, who leads the Mountaineers with 15.4 points per game and 121 total assists, was named to the Second Team. Gabe Osabuohien and Jalen Bridges were on the All-Defensive & All-Freshman Teams, respectively, while Sean McNeil & Taz Sherman were both named Honorable Mention.

West Virginia men’s basketball will face Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Tournament quarterfinals on Thursday morning; the Cowboys’ Cade Cunningham was named both Player of the Year and Freshman of the Year.

WVU honorees in Big 12 Postseason Awards

First Team – Derek Culver

Second Team – Miles McBride

Honorable Mention – Sean McNeil, Taz Sherman

All-Defensive Team – Gabe Osabuohien

All-Freshman Team – Jalen Bridges