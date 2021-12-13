Sherman, Kinsey garner Player of the Week honors

WOAY – West Virginia’s Taz Sherman is the Big 12 Men’s Basketball Player of the Week for the second time this season, while Marshall’s Taevion Kinsey picked up the same honor from Conference USA on Monday.

Sherman, a senior from Missouri City, Texas, averaged 25 points a game in the Mountaineers’ two wins over Connecticut & Kent State. He has scored at least 20 points in six of WVU’s first 10 games, taking his season average to 21.8 (second in the conference). West Virginia is on the road this Saturday at UAB.

Kinsey, a junior from Columbus, Ohio, averaged 21 points, six rebounds, and nearly eight assists in the Thundering Herd’s wins against Bluefield University & Eastern Kentucky. He is currently the leading scorer in Conference USA at 21.2 points per game. Marshall heads back on the road Wednesday facing Ohio, before hosting Northern Iowa on Saturday.

