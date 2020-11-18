Sheriff’s Department safely managing multiple cases of COVID-19

PINEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department is managing multiple positive cases of COVID-19 within its staff.

Contact tracing has already been completed and the cases are isolated. The department is still working while taking extra precautions.

“We made sure when we were looking back that none of them had any contact with any of the public,” said Chief Deputy Bradley Ellison. “No public is at risk. From then on out, the rest of us have already been tested and we’ve tested negative. We will continue to periodically test until we run through the time period.”

The Sheriff’s Department has extended to 12-hour shifts through Sunday.