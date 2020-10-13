Sheetz to Hire Over 3,000 Employees Company Wide

ALTOONA, PA (WOAY) — Today Sheetz, a family-owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, announced plans to hire over 3,000 employees company wide across Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, North Carolina and Ohio.

Named to the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For list six times in the last seven years and selected as one of PEOPLE’s 2020 “50 Companies that Care” for its response to the COVID-19 crisis, this hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz’s total employee count across its footprint with full-time positions at store locations as well as in the food operations, distribution services, construction & maintenance and corporate departments.

“The health and well-being of our team members and customers continues to be our top priority amid COVID-19,” said Doliveira. “As an essential business, Sheetz has been committed to staying open to serve the needs of the community. We are grateful for the dedication of our employees who have continued to provide superior customer service during these challenging times. In addition, we also want to provide employment opportunities for those who have lost their jobs during the COVID-19 health crisis.”

In response to COVID-19, Sheetz has established several safety measures including implementing new cleaning and sanitization protocols, installing plexiglass at registers and Made-to-Order (MTO®) pick up areas, performing employee wellness checks prior to every shift and more. Sheetz has also implemented new innovative technology to promote social distancing including a scan and go app checkout option, curbside pickup, and delivery.

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages, including medical and dental insurance, 12-week fully paid maternity leave, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, and paid time off. More than 90 percent of Sheetz store managers are employees who have been promoted within the company.

Sheetz currently operates over 600 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.