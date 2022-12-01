Sheetz kicks off holiday donation campaign to support local families

Altoona, PA (WOAY) – Sheetz announces the launch of its annual Sheetz for Kidz donation campaign.

Customers can support local families needing clothes, toys, and more by donating at Sheetz donation boxes or adding a donation to their purchase.

In 2021, Sheetz customers raised the most money the charity has received from donations since 1992, gifting $2.2 million to children in need through in-store fundraising.

Funds from the campaign help make the holiday season brighter for thousands of children within the six states where Sheetz operates.

In partnership with Make A Wish, funds raised during the campaign also sponsor the wishes of children with life-threatening illnesses.

Sheetz is also partnering with Feeding America and has served over 1.3 million meals this year through backpack programs, kid’s cafes, food pantries, and summer feeding programs.

There are several ways for customers to support Sheetz for the Kidz year-round:

Shop on AmazonSmile or on the Amazon App and select “Sheetz For the Kidz” as the charity of your choice. Amazon will donate .5% of your purchases to charity.

Donate loyalty points through the Sheetz app

Donate online at https://www.sheetzforthekidz.org.

