Sheetz Celebrates Veterans Day with Free Meal and Car Wash

ALTOONA, PA (WOAY) — Sheetz, a family owned and operated restaurant and convenience chain across the Mid-Atlantic, will show its respect and gratitude for veterans and active duty military personnel on Veterans Day by offering all veterans and active duty military members a free meal and car wash throughout the day.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2020, Sheetz invites all veterans and active duty military personnel to enjoy a free half turkey sub and a regular size fountain drink at any of Sheetz’s 614 store locations. Sheetz locations that offer car washes will also provide a free car wash to veterans and active duty military. Military ID or proof of service must be presented to qualify.

To locate your nearest Sheetz location, visit www.sheetz.com.