Sheets Automotive Team of the Week – Shady Spring Volleyball

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After coming close to a state championship in 2019, Shady Spring volleyball is determined that 2020 will bring a happier ending on the court.

The Lady Tigers are in the Class AA tournament for a fourth straight year, and reached the title game 12 months ago against Oak Glen; Shady Spring won the first two games before Oak Glen rallied to win in five games.

While many seniors from last year have since graduated, that’s given the returning players an opportunity to step up and be the leaders for one of the most consistent volleyball teams in Southern West Virginia.

Shady Spring is the top seed in the Class AA state tournament, and due to there being seven teams taking part because of the COVID-19 state map, they will have a bye from the quarterfinals. The Lady Tigers’ semifinal matchup will be Friday at 2 PM against Robert C. Byrd or Herbert Hoover.