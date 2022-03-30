Sheets Automotive Team of the Week – Oak Hill Baseball

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Having started the season with several key wins, Oak Hill baseball believes it can build off the success of previous years.

The Red Devils were sectional champions in Class AA in 2019, and reached that same achievement last year in their return to Class AAA. Now their goal is going further than just reaching regionals.

One of their wins last week came over St. Albans, the team long regarded as the standard for Region 3. Players are using that result, along with additional wins, to keep their momentum going into April.

Related