Sheets Automotive Team of the Week – Liberty Football

GLEN DANIEL, WV (WOAY) – Following a season-opening loss to Independence, Liberty had two weeks off – one of them unexpectedly – to figure how to get back on track.

The result is three straight wins that have taken the Raiders to seventh in the latest Class AA playoff rankings. Last Friday, Liberty overcame a 14-0 deficit in the first half to win at home against Wayne.

Players and coaches have taken note of how the program’s attitude has grown over the past few years. While Liberty may not have had the most success in 2017 & 2018, they’ve steadily grown over the last two seasons, going perfect in the 2020 regular season. Now they aim to keep that success going.

