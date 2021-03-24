Sheets Automotive Team of the Week – James Monroe Boys Basketball

WOAY – There are only a few weeks complete in the 2021 high school basketball season, but James Monroe’s boys basketball team is already on the verge of equaling their win total from a season ago.

The Mavericks have enjoyed a hot start to the condensed schedule, moving to 6-0 with Monday’s win at Greenbrier West. That streak continued to 7-0 Tuesday after a win against Montcalm.

One key reason for the Mavericks’ success in the opening weeks has been the ability of multiple players making contributions. While junior Shad Sauvage is one of the team’s (and the area’s) leading scorers, others have also responded in different situations.

James Monroe does have two more games currently scheduled for the rest of this week, as they’re slated to play at River View on Friday and at Richwood on Saturday.