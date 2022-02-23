Sheets Automotive Team of the Week: Independence Patriot Wrestling

COAL CITY, WV (WOAY) – As the 2022 high school wrestling season comes to a close, Independence finds itself in a familiar position – ready to contend for state titles.

It’s always a balance of contributing to the team’s success and striving for individual success. The Patriots had one individual champion in 2021, and Dillon Perdue is back for his sophomore season at 106. They’ll be hoping for multiple grapplers to progress to the various championship rounds.

Among the 12 state qualifiers is sophomore Kenzi Taylor, who last year became the first female Patriot state tournament participant. She is aware of what she’s accomplished dating back to middle school, and wants to be a role model for future females who want to take up wrestling.

The 2022 WVSSAC state wrestling tournament is scheduled for March 3-5 in Huntington.

