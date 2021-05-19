Sheets Automotive Team of the Week: Independence Baseball

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – One practice. That was the duration of Independence baseball’s 2020 season before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fast forward more than a year, and the Patriots are making up for that lost season with a high level of play that included six wins last week. Among the opponents faced were a Class AAA school, a previously unbeaten team, and two schools on Saturday in Bridgeport.

The Patriots are confident they can keep their momentum going through the busy schedule; they won 8-7 Tuesday night against Wyoming East, and have a key trip to Greenbrier East scheduled for Friday.

Independence is seeking its first state tournament appearance since 2014.

