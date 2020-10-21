Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week: Colby Piner & Quentin Wilson

FAIRLEA, WV (WOAY) – With only a handful of weeks left in the 2020 season, Greenbrier East controls its destiny to reach the Class AAA playoffs for a third straight year.

One reason for the Spartans’ on-field success this year is the ground game, specifically Colby Piner & Quentin Wilson. The two recorded more than 100 rushing yards each against Woodrow Wilson last Friday in a 49-46 win.

Greenbrier East refers to the running back duo as “SRT” (Spartan Rapid Transit) as both players have been able to maintain a high level of play; Piner returned the opening kickoff of the season for a touchdown in their first game against the Flying Eagles.

The Spartans face a challenge this Friday when they host Class AA #1 Sissonville in Fairlea.