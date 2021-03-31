Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – Braden & Cole Chapman

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – After making an impact on the court last year as freshmen, Shady Spring’s Braden and Cole Chapman have continued to play at a high level for the Tigers in 2021.

Another thing that hasn’t changed? Their twin sibling rivalry. While Braden recorded 37 points last week in a win against Westside, Cole responded by recording a triple-double in that same matchup.

Both players remain motivated by the fact that there wasn’t a proper end to the 2019-20 season; the Tigers were scheduled to play at Westside in regionals, but the season was paused and ultimately stopped because of COVID-19.

This spring, the Tigers have kept their momentum going, but they have three games in three days this week against top-quality opponents. They host Greater Beckley on Thursday, before facing Morgantown on Friday and Greenbrier East on Saturday in the NRCTC Invitational in Beckley.

The twins, fully aware of how last year ended, are thankful to be back on the court playing competitive games.