Sheets Automotive Athletes of the Week – Braden and Cole Chapman

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Braden and Cole Chapman haven’t skipped a beat since the moment they first stepped on the Shady Spring hardwood two years ago.

After an impressive freshman year cut short by COVID-19, the twins helped lead the Tigers to a state championship for the first time in school history. And this year, they’ve picked up exactly where they left off.

“Our team’s connecting right now at the right time. We’re playing really good ball and we’re just ready for this next week coming up,” junior point guard Cole Chapman said.

“We have some big games, which leads to sectionals, regionals and states, and we want to be playing our best when it gets to be that time.”

Last week, Shady went 3-0, with wins over Greater Beckley, Greenbrier East and Parkersburg, all thanks, in large part, to the Chapmans.

Junior shooting guard Braden Chapman explained, “We feel we’re right where we are. We just need to clean a few things up, and those big games really prove it to us.”

On Friday, they combined for nearly 50 of the 100 points the Tigers dropped against the Big Reds.

“I thought we were able to shoot the ball really well from the beginning. We made 18 threes. I feel like that’s pretty impressive. In that first half, we rarely missed,” Cole shared.

Sure, the Chapman twins are focused on beating other teams. But the biggest competition might be between Braden and Cole, themselves.

Braden said, “In workouts, if one of us is not doing it how we would usually do it, we just get onto the other. They get heated a lot.”

And if you’re wondering who gets the ball with the game on the line, well everyone has different answers.

Shady Spring Head Coach Ronnie Olson says whoever’s hot. “Both of them can play. One game, I’ll say Braden’s the best, one day, I’ll say Cole’s the best. But whoever’s playing better.”

“I’m going to have to say Cole,” junior center Jaeden Holstein laughed.

Cole says he’s getting the ball. “I’m knocking down the foul shot for the win.

Braden says he’s getting the ball.

After winning a title, some people might be content. But for the Chapman twins, it only pushes them even harder and they’re still hungry for more.

“We want to get a second chip. Even if we got content, Coach Olson wouldn’t let us,” Cole said.

Braden explained, “Coach keeps saying we can make history and that’s really what we’re building it on. We’re just working every day to try and get two in a row.”

