Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week: Todd Duncan

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – For Shady Spring senior Todd Duncan, the past 15 months have brought success on the golf course one tournament after another.

Among the accomplishments: a WVGA Junior Match Play title, two Junior Amateur championships, co-low junior honors at the WV Amateur, and the 2019 Class AA individual state championship.

Regarding that last honor, Duncan is on the cusp of going back-to-back, as he holds a two-stroke lead through 18 holes of the 2020 state tournament in Wheeling. Shady Spring as a team has a one-stroke lead on North Marion for the team championship.

Duncan says his early love for the game has inspired to keep performing well in tournaments, particularly with the success he’s enjoyed since summer 2019. He plans to continue his golf career in college, and believes a state championship would be a perfect ending to his time in high school.