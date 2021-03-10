Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Taylor Isaac

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Taylor Isaac’s senior basketball season has started in a similar manner to the last two years, as she continues to lead Summers County girls basketball.

The Alderson Broaddus signee made a strong impact in the first game against Bluefield, while the Lady Bobcats would also win against Charleston Catholic on Saturday.

Isaac describes how her leadership roles have grown over the last few years, which have resulted in, among other honors, a nomination for the McDonald’s All-American roster. Isaac and teammate Gavin Pivont were the only girls basketball players nominated from West Virginia.

Summers County is scheduled to play at PikeView Wednesday, before a game at Greenbrier West on Friday.