Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Skylar Davidson

WOAY – Like Gabby Lupardus in 2016, Skylar Davidson has been one of, if not the main component to Wyoming East’s girls basketball success in 2021.

One thing those seasons have in common? Both ended with a state championship.

Davidson was pivotal in multiple areas of the game, as the Lady Warriors won matchups over Mingo Central, Petersburg, and Parkersburg Catholic to claim their second girls basketball title.

Last week marked the end of a journey that’s seen Davidson miss most of the 2018 state finalist season with an injury, while the Lady Warriors were again runners-up in 2019. After losing in regionals in 2020, Davidson and her team were able to win all their postseason games by double digits.

Related