Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Samiah Lynch

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – In recent years, Oak Hill girls soccer has been led by one or two upperclassmen recording most of the goals.

Courtney Smith & Kiya Babkirk are among those who come to mind, but in 2021, senior Samiah Lynch has taken on the role, transitioning to one of the center forwards this fall.

Lynch says she is aware of the extra attention from defenders as one of Oak Hill’s main scorers, but she doesn’t shy away from that challenge. She has also been able to excel in basketball and track & field for the Lady Red Devils, too.

