Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Paige Maynard

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – It’s been about two weeks since Shady Spring pitcher Paige Maynard recorded a perfect game at home against Liberty.

A few nights later, she struck out 34 batters, a new single-game state record, in a 15-inning pitcher’s duel as the Tigers won 1-0 against Independence.

Maynard, who signed with Penn State in November, says she wasn’t aware of the strikeout total until after the game. In all, she recorded 70 strikeouts in wins against Mount View, James Monroe, and Richwood last week.

Shady Spring is scheduled to play at Bluefield Wednesday.

