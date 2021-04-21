Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Kierra Richmond

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – After an up-and-down season amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, Shady Spring girls basketball put together two strong games last week, culminating in a Class AAA Region 3 Section 1 championship.

Junior Kierra Richmond played a pivotal role in those games, as she has throughout the season and her high school career. Richmond recorded 19 points in both games against Westside and PikeView, sealing the title with a last-second layup against the Lady Panthers.

That high level of play continued in Tuesday’s regional game against Midland Trail, though the Lady Patriots would go on to win that matchup. But Richmond says the key to last week’s wins were the Lady Tigers believing in themselves.

Related