Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Keynan Cook

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Keynan Cook made a bobbling touchdown catch against Morgantown that even he thought was impossible. “When I first tipped it I was like, ‘Oh man, that was a good play on the defense,'” Cook said.

But Cook did come down with the catch, adding to his resume of highlights.

Cook’s accomplishments off the field may be just as impressive. He is a straight-A student who is thinking about majoring in biology at Georgetown. He credits his mom with instilling an academics-first approach to being a student-athlete.

Cook is also intentional on the field, as he’s chosen to dedicate this season to late teammates Dwayne Richardson Jr. and Aiden Shehan. Woodrow Wilson is scheduled to host Princeton next Friday at Van Meter Stadium.

