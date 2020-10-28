Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Jack Hayes

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill boys soccer has won its section five straight years. In 2020, their success came primarily from Jack Hayes.

The junior scored four goals in sectional wins last week against Princeton & Woodrow Wilson; his second goal against the Flying Eagles was a long-distance shot that punctuated the Red Devils’ win.

But Hayes isn’t just successful on the soccer pitch. He was also an individual qualifier for the Class AAA state golf championship earlier this month in Wheeling.

Teammates and coaches say Hayes is known for keeping things upbeat and light-hearted, but when it comes time to play, he adopts a more serious attitude.

Oak Hill’s season did come to an end in regionals, as George Washington won 5-0 to advance to the state tournament. The Red Devil girls lost to George Washington 8-0.