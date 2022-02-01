Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Hannah Perdue

GARDNER, WV (WOAY) – PikeView senior Hannah Perdue has consistently been one to lead by example on the basketball court.

In her two most recent games, Perdue scored 27 in a road win at Shady Spring (reaching 1,000 career points) before posting 23 Monday night in a win against Princeton.

Making contributions is nothing new to the senior. Two years ago, she played a valuable on-court role as the Lady Panthers won their Class AA state tournament quarterfinal game before the tournament was ultimately canceled due to COVID-19. She admits last year, even though PikeView returned to the state tournament, had a disappointing ending, but is ready for the home stretch of the regular season.

That includes upcoming rematches with both Lady Tiger squads, but the Lady Panthers are confident they can keep this current success going.

