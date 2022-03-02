Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Hannah Blankenship

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Win every quarter. That’s the mentality for the Wyoming East Lady Warriors. For the past couple of years, they have won a lot of quarters.

Senior shooting guard/small forward Hannah Blankenship is a big part of that.

“I try to focus hard on rebounding, because I know rebounding and defense wins championships. That’s something Coach preaches to us,” Blankenship explained.

Blankenship would know what it’s like to win a state championship. Just a year ago, she was helping cut down the net after bringing the AA state title back to New Richmond.

“In the state championship game, she hit some good, key threes for us. This year, she’s been playing really well,” sophomore guard Madison Clark said.

This season has been much of the same. The Lady Warriors went 13-3 in the regular season, and Blankenship’s play has only gotten better with each passing game.

Clark added, “We’ve been making plays to create her shots and she’s been hitting. We make sure to give her the ball because we know she’s going to score. She’s our best shooter.”

The senior has scored double digits in five of her last six games. Last week’s test was against a solid Summers County team in the sectional title game. Blankenship scored a season-high 23 points.

“They were playing us in the zone and my teammates were swinging the ball around the horn and getting me open looks. All credit to them for feeding me the ball,” Blankenship said.

Her strengths both on and off the court have been a long time coming. No one knows that better than her coach, Angie Boninsegna.

Boninsegna explained, “She played for me for 4th-6th grade ball. She’s really evolved defensively for us. This year, she’s settled in to be a good team leader. I’m really proud of her.”

The Lady Warriors are set to host Chapmanville in a regional matchup on Thursday. They are now just four games away from a second consecutive state title.

“We’re just not looking past Chapmanville. But it would be really sweet because these girls have worked really hard in the offseason and put in the time and effort. Hannah’s the only senior, so it would be nice if she went out and we could win another state championship,” Boninsegna added.

Blankenship could think of no better way to end her high school career.

Blankenship explained, “It would mean everything. That’s just something you dream about as a little kid. But even if it doesn’t happen, I’ve been blessed with a great career and great coaches.”

