Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Grant Cochran

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Having a career night while helping your team equal its win total from the last two years combined.

That was the case for Princeton sophomore Grant Cochran, who threw for 414 yards and three touchdowns as the Tigers won at John Marshall. Cochran has now thrown for 12 touchdowns on the season, and notes how he has grown into the starting quarterback role.

For good measure, following last Friday’s win, Cochran was out on the golf course Saturday morning, saying he enjoys time both on the gridiron and on the course.

Princeton was scheduled to host Woodrow Wilson Friday, but that game was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 case at the school. The Tigers have three scheduled home games remaining in 2020.