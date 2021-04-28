Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Emily Dickerson

HICO, WV (WOAY) – While the high school girls basketball season has been unpredictable in 2021, the play of Emily Dickerson has remained consistent on the court.

The Midland Trail senior posted 20 points in a regional win last week at Shady Spring, as the Lady Patriots clinched a state tournament berth for the second time in two years.

Described as a natural athlete by head coach John Mark Kincaid, Dickerson also recorded a home run Saturday in a softball win at James Monroe.

Dickerson and her Midland Trail teammates say it was a surreal season playing amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Lady Patriots had a lengthy pause in their season right before sectionals, but they are thankful to still be playing.

Midland Trail faces Nitro in the Class AAA quarterfinals at 9:30 AM Wednesday.

