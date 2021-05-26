Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Cy Persinger

HICO, WV (WOAY) – He has the same first name as one of the greatest baseball pitchers in history, but Midland Trail senior Cy Persinger is known for more than just his work on the mound.

Persinger has also been one of the Patriots’ top batters, accounting for three home runs. In addition to his baseball accomplishments, he’s also a former All-State First Team selection in football, and has been instrumental in encouraging Midland Trail students who are eligible to sign up for COVID-19 vaccines.

Persinger will continue his baseball career next year at West Virginia Wesleyan, but is also wanting to focus on a strong senior season, as the Patriots have earned the #2 seed in sectionals next week.

