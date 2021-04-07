Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Cloey Frantz

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – After her junior season ended earlier than expected because of COVID-19, Cloey Frantz has been able to pick up in 2021 where she left off last year.

She remains one of the key contributors for a Woodrow Wilson girls basketball that reached the state semifinals 13 months ago, and has plans for another deep run in several weeks’ time. Last week, the senior made a notable impact both against Oak Hill and Morgantown. She followed that up with 13 points Tuesday against Greenbrier East.

For Frantz, the goal remains being able to improve one game at a time. Woodrow Wilson’s regular season finishes this week, with the Lady Flying Eagles given the top seed in sectional play.

Related