Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Chandler Johnson

NEW RICHMOND, WV (WOAY) – Wyoming East football opened 2021 with a rivalry win against Westside last Friday, with one junior leading the way.

Chandler Johnson made notable contributions on both sides of the ball in the win, including two touchdowns and more than 100 yards rushing in the first half alone. He says being the top running back this year, after several seasons behind Caleb Bower, gives him motivation to perform at a high level.

Wyoming East is scheduled to stay home this Friday to face Mingo Central.

Related