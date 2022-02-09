Sheets Automotive Athlete of the Week – Cadence Stewart

WOAY – Some players rise to big occasions, and that happened this weekend for Greenbrier East’s Cadence Stewart.

The junior topped 30 points in each of the Lady Spartans’ wins over Nitro & Bridgeport, as part of the Battle for the Springhouse at the Greenbrier Resort. Stewart says she enjoyed being part of the first teams to ever play basketball inside the resort.

Entering high school, she says was motivated as an eighth-grader watching the Lady Spartans reach the Class AAA semifinals, and she wanted to be a part of that success. That motivation continued with how the last two seasons ended; Greenbrier East reached the state tournament again in 2020, but the tournament was ultimately stopped before they could play their quarterfinal game against Martinsburg. A COVID-related situation meant an early end to the 2021 season.

Stewart says with many games coming up before sectional play later this month, it’s important for the Lady Spartans to keep playing at a high level. That continued Tuesday with a 68-58 win at Oak Hill, in which Stewart scored 18 points.

