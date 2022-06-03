Shady Spring’s season ends in Class AA State Semifinals

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring was looking to continue their fairytale postseason run on Thursday in the Class AA State Semifinals. However, the Logan Wildcats proved why they are the defending state champions, winning 10-1.

The Tigers took an early 1-0 lead, thanks to a Tyler Mackey triple and Alex Johnston RBI groundout, but the Tigers struggled to string hits together in the following innings.

Logan’s Konner Lowe recorded five RBI on the day, while Korbin Bostic hit a two-run home run to seal the deal.

Shady Spring finishes the season as one of the top four teams in Class AA.

“It’s great just for the younger guys to be a part of this. For the seniors, it’s awesome. Two times in four years they made it to states,” explained Head Coach Jordan Meadows.

“We weren’t expected to be here–we beat Independence, we beat Bluefield. Logan’s a tough team. They’re the defending state champs, but we just had one bad inning and couldn’t hit. It’s all about the experience and we had a good time.”

