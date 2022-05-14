Shady Spring’s Joshua Goode commits to stay local, wrestle at WVU Tech

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – The school year is coming to a close, but high school student athletes continue to make their college decisions.

On Friday, Shady Spring’s Joshua Goode signed his letter of intent to wrestle at WVU Tech in Beckley.

The senior has been wrestling for 12 years. In high school he was at 120, but in college, he’ll be wrestling at 133 pounds. Goode says the sport has taught him discipline, respect, and how to honor your fellow teammates.

“The people are honestly like a family. Everyone is really nice. They get to know you and focus on you as a student and as an athlete. It’s honestly an honor. I really have to appreciate Joel and all my coaches that pushed me, the teachers that did. If it wasn’t for them, I wouldn’t have been able to do it, so, I have to just give a lot of gratitude to them,” Goode explained.

The Shady Spring senior plans to major in nursing and says the outstanding nursing program, as well as being close to home made WVU Tech a great fit.

Related