CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – For the first time since 2003, Shady Spring is a volleyball state champion!

The Lady Tigers won their semifinal against Robert C. Byrd Friday afternoon, before defeating Philip Barbour in 3-0 to take the title, 12 months after coming close to a state championship before losing to Oak Glen.

It’s the third state championship for the Tigers this fall season alone, as the school also won both the team golf championship, and senior Todd Duncan won the individual championship.