Shady Spring High School wins statewide underage drinking prevention campaign

Students at Shady Spring High School won a state-wide underage drinking prevention contest.

They worked together to create video public service announcements that warn about the dangers of drinking underage.

Shady Spring High School brought home the winning prize of $5,000. The rest of the awards were given as follows:

Second: Harmon High School (Randolph)

Third: Wheeling Central Catholic High School (Ohio)

Fourth: Tolsia High School (Wayne)

Fifth: Grafton High School (Taylor)

