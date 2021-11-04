Shady Spring defends sectional volleyball championship

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – Shady Spring volleyball is going for a second straight state championship this fall, and on Wednesday, the Lady Tigers took one step toward that goal with a sectional title.

Shady Spring established momentum early in a 3-0 over Herbert Hoover. Both teams will advance to Saturday’s regional tournament at Independence; the Lady Tigers beat the Lady Huskies in last year’s regional final, along with the sectional tournament.

In Class A, Greenbrier West is a sectional champion after defeating Charleston Catholic 3-0. Summers County and James Monroe will in a championship round match on Thursday.

