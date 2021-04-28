Shady Spring boys basketball clinches state tournament berth

SHADY SPRING, WV (WOAY) – For the first time in almost 30 years, Shady Spring will take in the boys basketball state tournament in Charleston.

The Tigers gained momentum early in the Class AAA Region 3 co-final against Nicholas County, going on to win 93-44.

Todd Duncan led all scorers with 25 points, while Jaeden Holstein added 21 and the Chapman twins (Braden & Cole) recorded 15 each. Rylee Nicholas led the Grizzlies with 14 points.

Shady Spring is the #3 seed in next week’s AAA state tournament, and will face Herbert Hoover at 9:30 AM on Wednesday, May 5. The Huskies won their co-final 79-58 against Westside, a game where Evan Colucci scored 24 points for the Renegades.

Related