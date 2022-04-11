Shade Tree Car Club to host third annual St. Jude’s Easter Show

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Shade Tree Car Club of Beckley will be host to their third annual St. Jude’s Easter Show on Saturday, April 16 at Tamarack.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Along with the car show, there will be plenty of activities for the kids.

Partnering with Health Net, the Easter Bunny will be flown in by helicopter at 1 p.m. There will be an egg hunt at 2 p.m which will include over a thousand eggs, Easter baskets, and a golden prize egg.

The event will kick off another season for the car club as well as raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

“Shade Tree loves to give back to St. Jude’s, it’s important that we take care of the children and St. Jude’s because they do so much research to help our children,” says secretary and treasurer of Shade Tree Car Club, Stephanie French. “So, come see some cool cars!”

The event is free to the public. Anyone can come to register their car in the show for $15.

Related