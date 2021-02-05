Shade Tree Car Club planning new shows as season approaches

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Shade Tree Car Club is gearing up for their upcoming season.

The local car club held a variety of cruises and shows last year, and is hoping to continue that momentum in the coming months. They’re currently planning at least five car shows and a new weekly event that will double as a charity drive.

Stephanie French with Shade Tree says they are doing their best to adapt to COVID as the season approaches.

“We are hoping that a lot of the COVID restriction will be lifted and we pray that COVID will just go away, period,” French said. “But we have to adapt to our new normal. And we’re going to do our shows and do them as safely as we possibly can.”

The new weekly event is dubbed “Saturday Night Cruise In,” during which they will ask patrons to bring a toy instead of an admission fee for their Trunks for Toys charity program.