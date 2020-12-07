Shade Tree Car Club planning ‘Hot Rodding’ Santa event this weekend

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Shade Tree Car Club is planning a family friendly Christmas event this weekend.

Located at the Beckley Plaza Mall, they’ve dubbed the event ‘Hot Rodding Santa Clause. Santa will drive his 1923 Ford T-Bucket into the mall at Harvey’s. And children and their families will be given plenty of events to celebrate the holidays in a safe way.

Stephanie French, treasurer and secretary with Shade Tree, says that all proceeds from the event will support charity.

“We take completely all of our profits that we make during the year and we give everything to charity. Wells Due to COVID, we haven’t been able to do that this year. So we decided to throw one more event. That way we could raise some more money to give away. And all of our proceeds on Saturday are going to go to the local hospice house and the Raleigh County Animal Shelter,” French said.

The event will be from 10-5 this Saturday.