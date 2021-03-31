Several local organizations joining forces for Easter egg hunt

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope, Jan Care Ambulance, Mount Hope Regional Band, and other local businesses and organizations are hosting an Easter Egg Hunt.

The egg hunt will take place on Saturday April 3rd at the Mount Hope Soccer Complex. Organizers say this event is a great way to bring the community together in a Covid safe way. There is no need to register for the event just meet at the pavilion to participate.

“They will absolutely come here directly to the pavilion,” said Harmony for Hope Press Coordinator Alex Berg. “We can meet here then we will start doing the Easter egg hunt or they can go online to Facebook to the Harmony for Hope page or the Mount Hope Regional Band page and they will be able to see the Easter egg hunt there.”

The egg hunt will begin at noon on Saturday. For more information visit the Harmony for Hope Facebook page.