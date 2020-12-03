Several groups work together to manage in person and remote learning in Greenbrier County

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – It’s taken a great deal of flexibility and perseverance from several groups to balance learning in Greenbrier County Schools.

Teachers have been managing students both in person and remote, and nursing staffs have been in constant communication regarding possible COVID cases. Lead school nurse Paula McCoy applauds the entire county’s staff for working through this difficult time.

“Teachers now have two jobs,” said Greenbrier County Schools’ Lead School Nurse Paula McCoy. “They manage their students face to face, plus they have their remote students to take care of. It’s been a very challenging year for everybody. Challenging for the nursing staff, bus drivers, teachers, principals.”

McCoy added that school nurses are eager to donate their time once a vaccine for COVID-19 becomes readily available.