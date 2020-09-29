September 29 is National Coffee Day

PRINCETON, WV (WOAY) – Today is National Coffee Day, a time for coffee shops everywhere to bring in new business.

One such coffee shop is the Appalachian Coffee House in Princeton. The local shop was opened back in 2018 and has since become a staple of the community.

Chelsea Lester, a manager with the shop, says it’s been a pleasure seeing an outpour of support from the community in recent months during the pandemic.

“It’s been nice, we’ve had a lot of support from the community with the pandemic going on. We have our slower days, but we see all of our regulars and we’ve even got some new people coming in with different types of advertising. So it’s been really cool,” Lester said.

Appalachian Coffee House is located on Princeton’s Main Street in the Grassroots District.