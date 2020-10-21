Senator Shelley Moore Capito supports Amy Coney Barrett in press conference this afternoon

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – This afternoon, Senator Shelley Moore Capito joined several colleagues in a press conference to discuss the democrat court packing plan.

Senator Capito expressed how impressed she was with Amy Coney Barrett’s legal knowledge and career history and says she plans to vote to confirm Judge Barret.

“Judge Barrett is clearly qualified for the Supreme Court. The non-partisan American Bar Association rated her well qualified, that the ABA highest ranking for judicial nominees,” said Capito.

The press conference was live streamed and can be watched on Senator Capito’s Twitter and Facebook accounts.