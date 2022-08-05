Senator Manchin votes to overturn National Environmental Policy Act permitting guidance

Washington, DC (WOAY) – US Senator Joe Manchin (D)-WV voted to overturn the National Environmental Policy Act’s (NEPA) permitting guidance which would require a rigorous environmental review of infrastructure projects. Manchin joined Senate Republicans to repeal the permitting guidances in a 50-47 vote.

Senator Manchin has proposed a revised list of legislative measures to speed up environmental permitting for projects in exchange for his support of Democratic climate change legislation.

Related