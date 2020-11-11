Senator Manchin releases statement on Veterans Day

Washington, D.C. (WOAY) – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on honoring our brave Veterans today.

“West Virginia is one of the most patriotic states in America. When I travel across the state, I ask how many people have family who served or are serving in the Armed Forces. Every time, almost every hand goes up because service is part of being a West Virginian. On this Veterans Day, let’s join together to celebrate and honor all of our brave Veterans who sacrificed so much to keep our nation safe. Veterans show us that through service to our country and to our fellow Americans, we can come together to heal our nation.

“Today, I ask all West Virginians to thank a Veteran in their life for their service and sacrifice. These Veterans are our family, friends, neighbors, and coworkers. We are forever indebted to our Veterans and service members, and their patriotism should never go unrecognized. Let us all show our sincere thanks for their willingness to put their fellow Americans before themselves to make sure we sleep soundly at night, knowing we are protected. Those who have served know that no matter your background or political beliefs, we are all Americans and must protect and defend our great country. It is their unwavering commitment to our nation that makes me proud to be an American. May God continue to bless our Veterans, the United States, and great state of West Virginia.”