Senator Manchin and U.S Agriculture Secretary Vilsack visit water plant in Lewisburg to announce new upgrades for cleaner water

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Rural development was the topic of discussion in Lewisburg.

Senator Joe Manchin was joined by U.S Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.

They have come to West Virginia on a two-day trip to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s plans for rural communities across the country. They are working to improve these communities in a number of ways.

One of them involves upgrades to a local water treatment plant.

“There’s never been anyone that understands rural America the way Tom does, and when you call him the specifics he knows it exactly when you give him the age, what capacity we’re running, the demand that we have, the number of leaks we might have, things of this sort,” Senator Manchin says.

On Wednesday, August 31, the pair arrived in Lewisburg.

There they announced funding for new water and sewer infrastructure projects that are going to come to the city. It’s through the USDA’s Rural Development Water and Environment Programs.

Altogether a little over $94 million dollars is being invested in the projects that will bring clean drinking water to over 6,000 residents.

“That’s why we’re here today, we’re here to address the significant need of the community that is putting their best foot forward, they’re putting resources behind this, the state’s putting resources behind this, and it is as the governor indicated a partnership,” says Vilsack.

Governor Jim Justice and the mayor of Lewisburg were other dignitaries in attendance for the announcement.

Thursday, September 1, 2022 Secretary Vilsack and Senator Manchin addressed members of the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce in White Sulphur Springs during the 86th annual Business Summit.

