Senator Capito speaks out after President Biden ends negotiations

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito speaks out after President Joe Biden ends negotiations regarding an infrastructure package with her.

Capito says she is disappointed they weren’t able to reach a consensus.

“The President said my last offer didn’t go high enough, didn’t reach a threshold…I told him I can bring you 20-25 Republicans. We can declare victory for our state and our country and that we’re a) working together and b) towards infrastructure where we’ve worked together and modernize our transportation system,” said Capito.

Senator Capito says the president told her he wanted to explore other ideas. A bipartisan group of senators have reportedly reached negotiations on an infrastructure package.

